Eskom did not implement rotational loadshedding on Monday‚ and there is a good chance that it can keep the supply stable on Tuesday too.

“We thank all customers for using electricity sparingly during this period‚ assisting us to pull through the evening peak.” the power utility said as it announced that it had been able to avoid loadshedding for a second consecutive day.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Tuesday morning that although the power system continues to remain constrained‚ it was a case of so far‚ so good for a third day.

“The power system is expected to remain stable for most of the day‚ with low probability of loadshedding‚” he said. “Electricity demand is expected to rise later in the evening between 5pm and 9pm. We’ll continue to provide regular updates.”