Eskom asked customers to use electricity sparingly by switching off geysers‚ non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to reduce demand.

“Should load shedding be implemented this evening it would be for a period of up to four hours. Level one load shedding requires 1‚000MW to be load shed nationwide. Load shedding is conducted as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.”

Eskom said that the power system would take up to 10 days to recover from the effects of industrial action.

Load shedding schedules can be checked on Eskom’s website and on the websites of local municipalities‚ or by calling the Eskom contact centre at 0860 037 566.