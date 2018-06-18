A swift response by the police led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of three unlicensed firearms and a stolen vehicle in Alberton‚ east of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday.

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said police had received information about a business robbery in progress in Van Riebeeck Street and had responded immediately.

“Upon arrival at the scene‚ police noticed the vehicle driven by the suspects coming out of the business premises and they blocked it. The suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled. Police officers gave chase and arrested two suspects who were found in possession of unlicensed firearms. A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle driven by the suspects was stolen in Moffatview‚ Johannesburg‚” Masondo said.

He said Gauteng police had also embarked on a number of intelligence-driven operations over the weekend during which more than 1‚428 suspects were arrested and more than 15 firearms recovered.