Two suspects arrested after business robbery in Alberton
A swift response by the police led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of three unlicensed firearms and a stolen vehicle in Alberton‚ east of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday.
Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said police had received information about a business robbery in progress in Van Riebeeck Street and had responded immediately.
“Upon arrival at the scene‚ police noticed the vehicle driven by the suspects coming out of the business premises and they blocked it. The suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled. Police officers gave chase and arrested two suspects who were found in possession of unlicensed firearms. A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle driven by the suspects was stolen in Moffatview‚ Johannesburg‚” Masondo said.
He said Gauteng police had also embarked on a number of intelligence-driven operations over the weekend during which more than 1‚428 suspects were arrested and more than 15 firearms recovered.
The operations had included roadblocks‚ stop and search operations‚ the raiding of shebeens‚ and the tracing of wanted suspects.
“637 suspects were arrested in Johannesburg for crimes ranging from rape‚ house breaking‚ possession of suspected stolen vehicle‚ possession of dagga‚ driving under the influence of alcohol and assault. 332 suspects were nabbed by the police in Tshwane for committing crimes such as business robbery‚ pointing of firearms‚ possession of dagga and driving under the influence of alcohol.” Police from Soweto and Ekurhuleni arrested 469 suspects for attempted murder‚ fraud‚ assault‚ business robbery‚ house breaking‚ rape‚ possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of stolen motor vehicle‚ among other crimes.
All the arrested suspects would appear at different magistrates’ courts soon‚ Masondo said.
Meanwhile‚ a total of 18 suspects arrested in Eersterust on Thursday and Friday would also appear in court on Monday to face charges which included public violence‚ malicious damage to property‚ theft‚ robbery‚ possession of dagga‚ possession of stolen property and possession of unlicensed firearms‚ he added.