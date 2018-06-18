A motorist convicted of causing the deaths of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere and his passenger‚ Kady-Shay O’Bryan‚ was on Monday sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment.

"The accused on the day embarked on a conduct of extreme proportions. He drove at speed of 166 km/h. The families of the deceased have been traumatised‚" said magistrate David Mahango as he handed down sentence on Preshalin Naidoo in Johannesburg's Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Mhere‚ 26‚ was an up-and-coming television presenter. O’Bryan‚ 29‚ was the mother of a four-year-old girl. On January 31‚ 2015‚ Mhere was driving north on William Nicol Drive and was about to take the off-ramp to OR Tambo airport when a car slammed into them. His father‚ Joseph‚ who was also in the car‚ survived the crash.

Magistrate Mahango said road users were tired of reckless drivers and expected the courts to deal with them and protect their rights by imposing appropriate sentences on accused persons.

"The court has a duty to impose a sentence that will deter the accused and other drivers..."