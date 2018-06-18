Sex pest teachers face bans for life

Teachers found guilty of sexually molesting school pupils at a KwaZulu-Natal prestigious educational institution face expulsion and the possibility of being banned from the profession.

This was said by the provincial department of education, which is probing claims of sexual exploitation of pupils at Adams College near Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.

Adams College is ranked among the top 10 schools in KwaZulu-Natal. The department visited the school On Thursday as part of its investigation.

"The department has lodged a special investigation to probe the sexual violation of learners allegedly by their teachers. This emanates from a complaint that teachers were demanding sexual favours from female learners," said departmental spokesman Scelo Khuzwayo.