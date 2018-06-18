Sex pest teachers face bans for life
Teachers found guilty of sexually molesting school pupils at a KwaZulu-Natal prestigious educational institution face expulsion and the possibility of being banned from the profession.
This was said by the provincial department of education, which is probing claims of sexual exploitation of pupils at Adams College near Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.
Adams College is ranked among the top 10 schools in KwaZulu-Natal. The department visited the school On Thursday as part of its investigation.
"The department has lodged a special investigation to probe the sexual violation of learners allegedly by their teachers. This emanates from a complaint that teachers were demanding sexual favours from female learners," said departmental spokesman Scelo Khuzwayo.
He said the probe would be fast-tracked to ensure that teachers found to have committed the violations were dealt with harshly.
"We are keenly awaiting the findings so that the culprits can face the full might of the law. We cannot allow these abominable deeds to persist. Teachers are supposed to be role models to kids.
"Romantic relationships between learners and teachers are strictly prohibited and teachers themselves are aware of this code of conduct," Khuzwayo said.
The incidents caused a public uproar after they were shared on social media, allegedly by former Adams College pupils.
Adams College has boarding facilities and some sexual acts were allegedly performed at the student hostel.
This is not the first time KwaZulu-Natalhas been rocked by a school sex scandal.
In 2016, a teacher at Ekucabangeni Secondary School was arrested after allegedly demanding sexual favours from pupils.
The South African Council for Educators said rape and sexual misconduct were the third-most reported cases against teachers. KwaZulu-Natal topped the list of such cases reported.