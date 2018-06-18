South Africa

Drug suspect 'flushed' by police raid

By Petru Saal - 18 June 2018
Police found a man anxiously flushing his toilet when they raided a suspected drug house in the Northern Cape.

But the 38-year-old suspect was not able to empty the lavatory bowl fast enough on Friday.

“The John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster SAPS drug task team pounced on an unsuspecting drug suspect a

t his home in Roos Avenue‚ Kuruman. [Police] followed up on information and raided this specific premises for drugs‚” said police spokesperson Sergio Kock.

“Upon arrival the police found the suspect allegedly flushing some of the drugs but managed to retrieve two packets of tik from the toilet bowl. Further information led police to dig up more drugs in the yard of the suspect‚” he said. An alleged stash of drugs with an estimated street value of R57‚000 was recovered.

Kock said the man was arrested and charged with possession of drugs. He will appear soon in the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court.

