Cops fire rubber bullets to quell ANCYL squabbles

Some ANC youth league (ANCYL) members in the Ehlanzeni region, Mpumalanga, were injured after police fired rubber bullets at them during their conference on Saturday.

Some members took the conference to court, arguing that they had been replaced by other members because they supported ANCYL treasurer general Reggie Nkabinde to replace Collen Maine, but their urgent court interdict was struck off the roll by Judge Francis Legodi.

The 200 members then decided to camp outside the conference venue at Nutting House in Mbombela and police were called to remove them. This led to a clash with police, leaving seven members hospitalised.

An ANCYL national leader who oversaw the running of the conference, Sizophila Mkhize, said the ANCYL would investigate to find out if indeed those left outside were their members.

"The credentials were adopted and the conference continued smoothly. We heard that there were people who were outside. We were told they are hooligans who burned things there and the police were there to do their job," Mkhize said.