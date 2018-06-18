Agriculture‚ Fisheries and Forestry Minister Senzeni Zokwana has accused his director-general Michael Mlengana of an “abuse of power” after the latter ignored instructions not to suspend a high ranking official in the department.

Mlengana has slapped Sipokhazi Ndudane‚ who is deputy director-general responsible for fisheries‚ with a suspension letter alleging misconduct on her part.

The Sunday Times previously reported that the director-general had written to the senior official asking her to furnish reasons why she should not be suspended for a number of transgressions. These include a missing R55-million payment from the US government‚ which crayfish poacher Arnold Bengis was ordered by a US court to pay to the South Africa as restitution. Ndudane has denied that the money has gone missing.

However‚ Zokwana has opposed this suspension and informed the director-general that he has no authority to suspend a deputy director-general because officials at that level report directly to the minister.