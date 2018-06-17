South Africa’s black majority battles apartheid urban planning

“(Skin) colour gets darker the further away you are” from the town centre, says Lindiwe, a middle-aged squatter explaining how land distribution in South Africa has barely changed since apartheid.

Since last July she has been squatting in a rundown building in central Cape Town, a well-off and largely white tourist area.

“Here I am close to everything. I am close to the shops, to the bus stop. There is no security issue,” says the 51-year-old, who is cooking on a gas stove and will only give her first name.

Her second-floor studio apartment is in a former nurses’ lodging in the chic Sea Point neighbourhood. But it has neither electricity nor water, forcing her to go down to the tap on the ground floor — which is the only water source for more than 300 people. Beachfront and luxury stores lie a short walk from the front door of the grey, concrete four-storey building, as does a stadium built for the 2010 football World Cup.

Lindiwe has a seasonal job renting out parasols but receives some money from her employed eldest children.

She once rented a home complete with functioning utilities in Gugulethu, a township some 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Cape Town.