Mashaba calls on Metro officers to adhere to rule of law

The mayor used the occasion to call on the officers to adhere to the rule of law and work hand-in-hand with communities to root out crime in the city.

Mashaba said the City of Johannesburg had fallen in to a level of lawlessness and it was the officers’ job to ensure that citizens are safe.

During the service it was revealed that six JMPD officers had died in the line of duty since January this year.

JMPD officer Phindile Maseko said the death of her fellow officers had strengthened her resolve to pursue criminals.

The officer said: “The deaths of our colleagues has made us to be more careful but pushes us to be extra dedicated.”

Mashaba also revealed that JMPD was in the process of training 15 000 new officers who will add to the current squad.

He said the city would utilise its R260 million for safety budget to bring back the rule of law in to the city.

The service was also addressed by JMPD boss David Tembe who admitted his officers had been criticised for taking bribes and arriving late at crime scenes among other things.

“We have been heavily criticised for these and justifiably so,” he said.

He said that since the establishment of the force 47 officers have died in the line of duty. 13 of those had been shot while the rest had been in accidents while pursuing criminals.

Tembe called on officers to maintain a clean lifestyle in honour of their fallen comrades.

“The public doesn’t differentiate between a corrupt and good officer. All they see is the uniform so an officer taking bribes is disgracing the entire force,” he said.

He also vowed that they would improve the tactical training of the officers.