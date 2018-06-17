Limpopo police have arrested a 34-year-old whom they suspect of being a drug lord.

“On June 15 2018‚ a sting operation was conducted in the Motetema policing area outside Groblersdal where a ‘drug lord’ finally met his fate‚” police said.

“The intensified Intelligence driven operation comprising of members of the Provincial Crime Intelligence Unit and members of the Detectives Unit managed to track down a 34-year-old man at a rented two-roomed house which he used to manufacture an assortment of drugs.

“The suspect was caught whilst sleeping and apprehended on the spot. Various drugs to the street value of over R1-million and a firearm were confiscated‚” police said.

No indication was given of when the man would appear in court.