Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has defended his lack of a matriculation qualification‚ questioning why an SABC board member referred to him as a "matric dropout".

Motsoeneng was being cross-examined by the SABC at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Friday where he is challenging his dismissal from the public broadcaster.

Motsoeneng was dismissed in June 2017 after being found guilty of bringing the SABC into disrepute when he held a press conference.

Motsoeneng‚ during cross examination on Friday‚ took issue with a statement made by former SABC board member Krish Naidoo on December 9‚ 2016 when‚ accusing Motsoeneng of squatting at the broadcaster‚ said he could not understand how so many professionals were are afraid of a "high school dropout".