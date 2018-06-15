The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on Thursday arrested two Ennerdale-based constables for the murder of Innocent Sebediela‚ 43.

IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the constables - aged 33 and 40 - were arrested after Sebediela’s body was discovered in the holding cells of Ennerdale Police Station.

“The deceased was allegedly assaulted by the suspects and detained without being registered in the relevant SAPS registers‚" he said.

According to Dlamini‚ the police on Wednesday followed up information on a housebreaking and theft case. They arrested seven suspects and took them to the holding cells.

“The duty officer found the deceased’s [Sebediela] wet clothes in the cells and during investigation it was found that the suspects (deceased and others) were assaulted and had water poured onto them.”

This was reported to IPID‚ who found in their investigation that Sebediela had injuries all over his body.

“A medical examination was conducted and it confirmed that the deceased had died in the morning.”