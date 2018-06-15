According to the Presidency‚ "the panel must seek to identify all material factors that allowed for some of the current challenges within the agency so that appropriate measures are instituted to prevent a recurrence".

The panel’s main objective "is to assist in ensuring a responsible and accountable national intelligence capability for the country in line with the Constitution and relevant legislation".

The review comes after damning allegations raised by Jacques Pauw’s book 'The President’s Keepers'‚ which linked former SSA head Arthur Fraser to the abuse of intelligence services. The book alleged that Fraser set up a network of agents‚ including his own relatives‚ which could have wasted up to R1-billion of taxpayers’ money.

Pauw also suggested Fraser could be guilty of treason for setting up a home computer server into which reports were fed.

In April Fraser was moved from the SSA‚ where he was director-general‚ to the equivalent position of national commissioner at the Department of Correctional Services. This came amid a tussle with the inspector-general of intelligence‚ Setlhomamaru Dintwe‚ who is conducting an investigation into Fraser’s leadership of the SSA.

The DA has filed papers to challenge the appointment‚ arguing that Ramaphosa’s decision to shift Fraser to another high-profile position‚ regardless of at least prima facie indications of dishonesty‚ was "irrational‚ unconstitutional‚ unlawful and invalid".

The members of the review panel are Sydney Mufamadi as chairperson; Barry Gilder‚ Anthoni van Nieuwkerk‚ Sibusiso Vil-Nkomo‚ Murray Michell‚ Basetsana Molebatsi‚ Siphokazi Magadla‚ Andre Pruis‚ Jane Duncan‚ and Silumko Sokupa.