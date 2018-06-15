Perimeter fencing‚ security gates and CCTV cameras must be installed at high-risk police stations‚ a parliamentarian said on Friday‚ in the wake of another attack on a police facility‚ this time at Eesterus east of Pretoria.

Police reacted swiftly to the vandalism and theft at the police client service centre on Thursday evening‚ arresting 12 suspects in connection with the attack by Friday morning.

The community invasion of the police station came during a service delivery protest‚ which has been ongoing since Tuesday. Another four suspects have been arrested by the special team set up the SAPS to quell the rioting.

At parliament‚ the chairperson of the portfolio committee on police‚ Francois Beukman‚ condemned the attack and said the police must take the necessary steps to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.