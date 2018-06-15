South Africa

Mancoba and co-accused in court for policemen’s murders

By Sikho Ntshobane - 15 June 2018 - 07:36
File photo of police outside Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry at Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape following the killing of officers at a police a station in the area.
Image: SAPS

Phuthumile Mancoba and his five co-accused who are facing charges of murdering five Ngcobo policemen earlier this year appeared again in the Ngcobo Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape on Thursday morning.

However their case was postponed to July 27 for a decision from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The five other accused are Andani Monco‚ 30‚ Kwanele Ndlwana‚ 23‚ Siphesihle Tatsi‚ 19‚ Siphosomzi Tshefu‚ 24‚ and Phumzile Mhlatywa‚ 46.

State prosecutor Nomapha Mvandaba told presiding magistrate Thobile Bara that police investigations had been completed and that a decision from the DPP was now being awaited.

