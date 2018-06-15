Acid victim feels let down by justice system

A 19-year-old woman is still nursing her wounds after she was burnt with acid allegedly by a neighbour following a brawl about four months ago.

Portia Tshonaphi sustained injuries to her face, neck, chest, arms and back after the 15-year-old neighbour allegedly threw acid over her.

She lost an ear while her left nostril was closed. Sitting in a corner of an RDP house, with bandages around her upper body, Tshonaphi said the incident happened in Mamelodi Extension 18, east of Pretoria, in February this year.

She said she had earlier fought with her attacker's mother who had insulted her a few weeks before the incident.

"The girl then started saying things about me in the township and continued to insult me. On February 27, I just felt like it was too much. I waited for her to return from school and I fought with her."

Later, the girl's grandmother called Tshonaphi over the fence to ask her about what led to the fight. "But the girl came out of the house with a silver glass in her hand and threw the contents [sic] over me.

"I was carrying my eight-month-old baby on my back and she was also burnt in the face," she said.

Tshonaphi was rushed to hospital where she stayed for over two months. She said although she had a skin graft, her wounds were not yet healed. "I continue to dress my wounds and they are still raw."

Tshonaphi said she is frustrated by the justice system after her attacker was charged with assault only.

"The investigating officer said the accused was only charged with assault because he [the officer] did not know the extent of my injuries. He said the attacker was going through a counselling programme, but I want her to go to jail. I believe that I will recover and move on with my life."

Tshonaphi's sister said the family was hurting. "It is not fair that she has only been charged with assault and is undergoing a [counselling] programme for what she did."

Captain Michael Mbewe said police were now investigating a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, which is more serious than common assault. The case is back in court in July.

Comment from #NotinmynameSA

Advocacy group #NotinmynameSA has criticised the police for the way they handled the matter.

“If it was in our power to do so, we would have called for a new investigation into the matter with a different Detective,” Velaphi Mabogwane of the organisation said.

‘The group also called for those who are able to help Portia with surgery costs to contact them.