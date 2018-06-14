Emergency services were on standby as an intense cold front‚ accompanied by heavy rain and gale force winds‚ made landfall in Cape Town early on Thursday.

Lightning flickered above the city as the rain poured down before sunrise‚ bringing with it potential flash floods in the city‚ Cape Winelands‚ Overberg and West Coast‚ which will continue into Friday.

The South African Weather Service issued a weather warning‚ saying there would be gale force winds of up to 70km an hour. The cold front will bring icy temperatures to Gauteng‚ the Free State and Mpumalanga on Saturday.

Johannesburg started off at 4˚C on Thursday with a high of 18˚C expected. It was a chilly start to the day at -1˚C in Bethlehem in the Free State and Standerton in Mpumalanga. A sunny Durban was forecast to reach a high of 27˚C and Port Elizabeth a toasty 31˚C.