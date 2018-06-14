Motshekga calls on communities to protect schools

The Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga has once again condemned vandalism and violence at schools.

Delivering the basic education budget vote speech at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Motshekga said she has been lamenting the effects of the violent service delivery protests on schooling.

“Do these children have any form of parental care or guidance from a responsible adult at home or is there an expectation that schools will now play such a role. When schools and provincial education departments take drastic and decisive action to protect vulnerable children and teachers, we are accused of infringing on the learner’s rights to basic education. What about the human rights of the victims,” Motshekga said.

She said in North West schooling was disrupted in three education districts depriving learners in 171 schools a cumulative 139 school days.

“Learners found themselves sitting at home or loitering about the streets because of violent service delivery protests that have no direct bearing on schooling. Most recently schools were torched in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. We are also concerned about the high levels of violent behaviour in our schools. Learners physically attacking each other and teachers attack learners. We are appearing as gradually losing our moral compass as a nation,” Motshekga said.

“We can all agree that such levels of vandalism and violence cannot be condoned. We must heed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call on ‘Thuma Mina’ and collectively make it our business to protect our schools and school communities,” Motshekga said.

Motshekga said she is glad to report that the ruling party has really lived up to its commitment of making education its top most priority.