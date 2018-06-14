A man who killed two men in a mosque near Cape Town was a stranger who had asked for refuge‚ SowetanLIVE was told on Thursday.

Imhraan Mukaddam‚ who said one of the victims of the attack was married to his cousin‚ said the knifeman arrived at the mosque on Wednesday night and asked if he could join the i’tikaaf night prayers‚ which are held over the last 10 days of Ramadan.

Speaking outside the mosque‚ Mukaddam said his relative was killed in his sleep when the man cut his throat. Police said another man was killed and several injured before officers arrived and shot the man dead.

As dawn broke‚ and with rain pouring‚ his body could be seen lying in an open field about 400m from the mosque‚ in Nerina Avenue‚ just off the road to Darling.

Western Cape community safety MEC Dan Plato arrived at the mosque around 8.30am to meet officials.

There was no initial indication that the incident was linked to an attack on a mosque in Verulam‚ north of Durban‚ in May. One man was killed and two others were critically injured in the Verulam attack‚ in which three men stormed the building shortly after afternoon prayers.

But Mukaddam said it was tragic that “we started Ramadan with the atrocity in Durban and we’re ending it with a tragedy in the same note”.

He added: “I appeal to communities to work together for peace‚ and let’s not import these foreign concepts into our Islam. Islam in South Africa has been here for 300 years‚ and we’ve never had this kind of situation where we attack each other‚ especially in the mosque and not on the basis of politically and religiously inspired agendas that have nothing to do with us.”