The Limpopo Department of Education says the person shown in a viral video being assaulted by two learners is not a teacher‚ as has been previously reported.

"The Limpopo Department of Education can confirm after checking with all our schools‚ that the assault video that went viral since yesterday‚ where two learners in school uniform are captured kicking repeatedly another person‚ is indeed a shocking incident that took place in the province‚" the department said in a statement.

"The two learners involved in the assault and the victim have been identified to be all learners of Limpopo attached to one of our schools in Seshego Circuit..."

The department said its investigation has revealed that the two learners in uniform are siblings and were attacking a fellow pupil.