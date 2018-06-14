In the news today: These are the stories you may have missed
A surprise visit by the human right commission has revealed that expired food and medications are being served to patients at a major hospital in Limpopo.
Parents at a special school for the deaf have accused its management of nepotism, differential treatment between black and white teachers and ill-treatment of some pupils.
Police shot dead a man at the mosque‚ who charged at them with a knife when they arrived on the scene.
Power utility Eskom says it cannot guarantee a secure electricity supply as workers embark on illegal industrial action and planned lunchtime pickets this week.
Kaizer Chiefs have released five players ahead of the new season‚ including jersey No.10 Keegan Buchanan.