In June 2017‚ the financial situation at Umgeni Water was so bad that former water affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane disbanded the entity’s board and appointed an interim one.

Fast forward a year‚ five of the new board members - brought in to “stabilise the governance issue” at SA’s second largest water utility - are in Las Vegas.

The Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said that this was despite a letter by Mokonyana sent to Umgeni Water in 2016 warning them that all international travel needed to be “consulted and approved” by the minister as part of “cost containment measures”.

The delegation is currently attending the America Water Works Association (AWWA) 2018 Annual Conference and Exposition‚ along with 12‚000 fellow water experts‚ to “network” and “learn”‚ according to Umgeni Water spokesperson Shami Harichunder.

According to Outa‚ the Department of Water and Sanitation‚ which gives subsidies to water utilities‚ was also cited in an Auditor General report to have spent R6.4-billion irregularly. The report also noted concern for four of the nine water boards. This included Umgeni.