Tow truck operators on Wednesday accused the Automobile Association of attempting to unfairly dominate the industry.

What was meant to be a pledge-signing ceremony turned into a mud-slinging session. “The AA is not an NPO (non-profit organisation) but it is a Pty (private company). You are using that to come in and work against us. You offer lower rates than the rest of those in the industry and are suppressing us‚” said Wesley Douglas of the SA Towing Board.

He was one of the members of the other bodies in the towing industry who had attended the ceremony at the AA’s offices in Kyalami‚ Johannesburg. He accused the AA of creating an unsustainable environment for its competitors.

“Petrol has gone up but your rates for towing have stayed the same or gone down‚” he added. “A national towing strike will happen if this continues because you are using your brand to suppress us. You cannot come into our industry and tell us how to live.”

Seemingly‚ the bone of contention between AA and the other industry bodies was a contract that AA recently secured with a large insurance company.

Speaking on the sidelines of the marred event‚ Douglas said: “This deal that King Price and AA is going into now is being sprung on us and is bad for us towers across the country. We have been fighting for a higher rate to be sustainable. It has been 10 years with no price increase for towing. Vehicle prices have gone up‚ petrol prices have gone up‚ everything has gone up for us as operators but nothing has happened in terms of getting us to be sustainable. So now we are earning less‚” Douglas explained.