Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a murder suspect following the discovery of a burnt body on Tuesday.

“The chilling discovery was made at midnight by community members along the road next to one of the local farms‚” the police said in a statement.

The deceased was burnt beyond recognition. A post-mortem is yet to be conducted.

“The motive behind this hideous killing is unknown at this stage but the Police investigations will tell as they are still unfolding.

“The race‚ gender and nationality of the deceased is still unknown but because the area where this body was found‚ is on the border of Limpopo and North West Provinces‚ he/she might be from one of these Provinces.”