In the news today: These are the stories you may have missed
A Grade 5 pupil was among the 1000 schoolgirls who fell pregnant in Ekurhuleni last year.
A video of a female inmate at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre stripping naked while being recorded by her cell-mate has gone viral on social media.
The five Free State primary schoolboys who are accused of raping another boy in their class had been fresh from suspension when the incident occurred.
Isidingo actress Soso Rungqu may have been on the verge of becoming one of Mzansi's biggest talents when she decided to pack it all up to look after her sick father‚ but she has no regrets.
Long-serving Orlando Pirates players could be leading the mass exodus expected to happen at the club.