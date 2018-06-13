DA moves to put stop to party spat

DA leaders remain unhappy with the election of Natasha Mazzone as the party's second deputy federal chairwoman, insisting that she is occupying the position illegally.

Senior leaders such as Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, MP Zakhele Mbhele, Gauteng MPL Khume Ramulifho and MPL Makashule Gana are among those believed to be unhappy with how the process to elect Mazzone was conducted as the saga continues to tear the party apart.

DA Gauteng leader John Moodey and party provincial chairman Mike Moriarty have summoned Ramulifho to a meeting today in what appears to be the latest attempt to stop the public spat.

"It is unfortunate that the issue has been played into the public domain. We like to keep things in-house," Moodey said.

"I have been given a task to explain to Khume why the federal executive took the decision it took.