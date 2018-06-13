Parliament’s Select Committee on Finance has expressed concern over the poor performance in provincial education and health departments.

The committee was on Tuesday briefed by the National Treasury and the Mpumalanga provincial treasury on the preliminary outcomes of 2017/18 provincial expenditure‚ as at 31 May 2018.

“The committee noted with concern the overall fiscal risk pertaining to the education and health sectors‚ as well as high accruals‚” the committee’s chairperson Charel de Beer said.

“The committee agreed with National Treasury that skills capacity‚ particularly in project execution and planning should be sought by departments to reduce under spending on certain spending items and conditional grants.”