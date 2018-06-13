Alleged school killer to apply for bail
Xander Bylsma‚ 19‚ the alleged murderer of his ex-girlfriend and her best friend‚ will apply for bail next week‚ according to North West provincial spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Fumani.
Bylsma was taken into custody on May 26 after allegedly confessing to murdering the two girls‚ his former girlfriend Sharnelle Hough‚ and Marna Engelbrecht‚ at the hostel at Hoërskool Stella.
Bylsma appeared in court on May 28 and the case was postponed to August but his lawyers have now asked for bail.
Fumani said that “through his legal representatives Bylsma was granted an opportunity to apply for bail before August 6 2018. Thus the formal bail application hearing will be on Wednesday 20 June.”
Bylsma’s girlfriend of more than a year‚ Sharnelle‚ who was in Grade 11‚ had broken up with him a few weeks before he allegedly murdered her.
Bylsma had matriculated from Hoërskool Stella last year and also stayed in the hostel.