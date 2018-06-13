Xander Bylsma‚ 19‚ the alleged murderer of his ex-girlfriend and her best friend‚ will apply for bail next week‚ according to North West provincial spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Fumani.

Bylsma was taken into custody on May 26 after allegedly confessing to murdering the two girls‚ his former girlfriend Sharnelle Hough‚ and Marna Engelbrecht‚ at the hostel at Hoërskool Stella.

Bylsma appeared in court on May 28 and the case was postponed to August but his lawyers have now asked for bail.