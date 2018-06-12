Pandor about new DHET bursary scheme

Minister of Higher Education and Training (DHET), Naledi Pandor, expressed her concern at the level of university dropouts and poor leadership in some of the institutions of higher learning.

Pandor was speaking at the 2018 Siyaphumelela conference held at Wanderers Club in Johannesburg.

She told guests that the DHET supports the development of a strong public higher education system in South Africa, and seeks to do so through a range of steering mechanisms including policy, planning/programmes and funding.

“In recent years, the earmarked Teaching Development Grants have enabled universities to implement innovative strategies to improve student success, including comprehensive First Year Experience programmes. The Foundation Provision programmes have enabled students to access extended curriculum support. As a result of these and other strategies, we have seen an improvement in student success in some of our universities.

However, we cannot be satisfied with these levels of success, and we have to intensify our efforts,” Pandor said.