South Africa

Johannesburg MMC Mpho Phalatse faces political ire over Israel

By Sowetanlive And Timeslive - 12 June 2018 - 15:03
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has suspended Health MMC Dr Mpho Phalatse over her remarks on Israel.

In a video circulating on social media‚ Phalatse apparently declared that she and the City of Johannesburg were friends of Israel‚ during an event at the weekend.

Although Mashaba said the video provided no clear context‚ he's taken a decision to suspend Phalatse.

The EFF had called for Phalatse's removal.

The ANC reiterated its support for a Free Palestine.

On her Twitter account‚ the medical doctor referred to the event as" Overall a very informative event with Christians out in their numbers in defence of Israel - the original home of the Christian faith."

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Trump, Kim sign ‘very important’ document
Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
X