Herman Mashaba suspends Health MMC Dr Mpho Phalatse

City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba's axe has now fallen on Health MMC Dr Mpho Phalatse over her recent remarks on Israel.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Phalatse declared that she and the City of Johannesburg were friends of Israel.

Although Mashaba said the video provided no clear context, he's taken a decision to suspend Phalatse.

The EFF had called for Phalatse's removal.

Mashaba's announcement was received with chants "Free Palestine" from the ANC benches sparking a reaction from council Vasco da Gama who called for order.

The city has reconvened another council meeting today in an effort to pass its amended budget which has been rejected twice already.