Baobabs are dying across southern Africa‚ and climate change may be to blame.

Some of the oldest and largest baobabs in South Africa‚ Zimbabwe‚ Namibia‚ Botswana‚ and Zambia have abruptly died in the past decade‚ say a team of international researchers.

“Nine of the 13 oldest … individuals have died‚ or at least their oldest parts/stems have collapsed and died‚ over the past 12 years‚” they wrote in the scientific journal Nature Plants‚ calling it “an event of an unprecedented magnitude”.

The trees‚ aged between 1‚100 and 2‚500 years‚ may have fallen victim to climate change‚ said a team which included Stephan Woodborne from iThemba Labs in Johannesburg and Grant Hall from the University of Pretoria.

Study leader Adrian Patrut‚ from Babes-Bolyai University in Romania‚ said: “It is definitely shocking and dramatic to experience during our lifetime the demise of so many trees with millennial ages.”

While the cause of the deaths is unknown‚ the researchers “suspect that the demise of monumental baobabs may be associated at least in part with significant modifications of climate conditions that affect southern Africa in particular”.

Patrut said the dead trunks were only 40% water‚ instead of the 75-80% they should have been. Their condition meant they could no longer support the tree’s weight‚ he said.