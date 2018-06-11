Tragedy inspires grieving mom to new Comrades Marathon feat

It was her daughter's memory that gave Namhla Motsukunyane the will to make it to the finish line of yesterday's Comrades Marathon.

Joining thousands of international and local runners in the race that began in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, and ended at the beautiful Moses Mabhida Stadium, Namhla ran the 90km ultra-marathon to honour her seven-year-old daughter Lesedi, who died last month.

When the going got tough with about 8km to go, she was helped by one of her running mates from her club, Fat Cats, to carry into the stadium a huge banner with Lesedi's face imprinted on it.

The proud mom was in tears as she made it to the finish line in 10hrs:33min, bettering her record of 11:22 from last year.

"My daughter's spirit carried me all the way," a relieved Motsukunyane, 35, told Sowetan moments after the arduous race.