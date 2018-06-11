Numsa heads to court to get 'corrupt' SAA Technical senior executives to pay.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is heading to court in a bid to recover damages from several senior executives from SAA Technical for their role in alleged irregular purchases of Ground Power Units (GPU).

“In 2016 SAAT sold all 12 of its GPUs to JM Aviation – a decision which resulted in a loss of over R5 million. We believe that the decision to sell the GPUs was motivated by corruption because JM Aviation benefited at the expense of SAAT‚” Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said in a statement.

“Our allegation is based on the findings of the Open Water Forensic report‚ which was finalised in May 2017.”

According to Hlubi-Majola‚ the Open Water forensic report confirms that the sale of the GPUs was irregular and that proper supply chain management policies were not followed. It also found that the sale exposed SAAT to “undue financial obligations”.

“The GPUs were sold to JM Aviation for a price which is far below the market value. It is our firm belief that the sale was induced by corruption or bribery involving senior SAAT employees who may have colluded with executives from JM Aviation to effect the sale.

“Open Water found that SAAT suffered a loss of at least R 5 128 687 and therefore we are demanding that SAA Technical claim that amount directly from the executives who have been accused by the report for the alleged role that they played in this irregular transaction.”