ANC to tackle KZN standoff

A report on the halting of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal conference and what transpired will be handed over to the party's national working committee (NWC) today, where a decision on the way forward will be taken.

A group of disgruntled members approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday at the 11th hour.

They asked that the conference be interdicted from going ahead at the time the delegates were already at the University of Zululand to register to take part. An interim interdict was granted.

KwaZulu-Natal is the ANC's most influential and biggest province. With a year to go before the 2019 general elections, the party needs to get its house in order.

Last year, the provincial executive committee was declared unlawful by the same high court after irregularities at the party's 2015 conference were challenged by the losing faction.