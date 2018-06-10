Security guards protecting a diplomat are under investigation for attempted murder after they shot and wounded an alleged robber in Pretoria.

A graphic video - which has gone viral - shows the diplomat and his entourage attempting to drive off shortly after the man‚ who was armed with a knife‚ was shot in Du Toit Street on May 25.

Police spokesman‚ Colonel Lungelo Dlamini‚ said a case of attempted murder was under investigation.

"Those who shot the knife-man were security guards for the diplomat. They were confronted by the man who they shot in the upper body‚" he said‚ declining to identify the diplomat's nationality.

He said the wounded man was taken to hospital.

In the nearly two minute video‚ a woman can be heard screaming loudly as spectators gather around the wounded man who is lying bleeding in the road‚ with a blue-handled knife in his hand.

A man‚ with a foreign accent‚ who is standing next to a white Land Rover Discovery with red diplomatic number plates‚ attempts to explain that the wounded man had attacked him.

"He just attacked me with a knife‚ he just attacked me with a knife‚" he says before getting into the backseat of the car.