PHOTOS | Buti Manamela takes on Comrades Marathon

Buti Manamela has joined thousands of enthusiastic international and local runners at this year’s Comrades Marathon.

The Deputy Minister of the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) is an avid runner who has already ran the Two Oceans Marathon.

He is running the Comrades Marathon to draw attention to gender-based violence particularly at institutions of higher learning.

Manamela said preparing for the Comrades Marathon has changed the way he sees life.

“There are no short cuts and success comes from patience. Endurance is the result of long hours of arduous training. I developed level of patience I never knew I have. I valued solidarity and that I cannot go further alone,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Minister of DHET Naleid Pandor said she doesn’t doubt that Manamela will finish the race as he is, generally, a focused young man.