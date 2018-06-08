'We have nowhere': South Africa's landless vent their fury

- 'Empty promises' -

In 2017, 15,000 illicit structures and markers were removed, compared to 26,000 so far this year.

Among them, Andiswa's tumble-down home as well as those of her neighbours, which were hit three times in a matter of months.

After each clearance, the displaced families gather together their things and rebuild their shacks in the same location with dented corrugated plastic, old wooden boards and faded fabric.

"They say we must not take land but they don't build us houses," said Andiswa.

"(The ANC) promised to give us houses but it was empty promises. They are just feeding themselves."

A quarter of a century after the end of apartheid, authorities have built 4.3 million social housing units but the demand remains enormous as millions of black South Africans still wait for decent shelter.

Eleven million families, 95 percent of whom are black, live in poverty and their frustration is spilling into the open.

In April a desperate father threw his baby from the roof of an illegally-constructed structure as police prepared to level it.

Near Andiswa's home, along a strip of marsh, a group of would-be squatters dug up sandy plots they hoped to claim as their own, marking them with whatever they could find.

"I pay 540 rands ($43, 36 euros) a month for a shack. It is too much. I don't work," said Fistos, 22.

More than one-third of young people are, like Fistos, unemployed in Africa's most developed economy.