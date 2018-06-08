Disgruntled ANC members - who claim to represent 44 branches out of 88 in the troubled Moses Mabhida region – are rushing to court on Friday afternoon to seek an interdict to prevent the long-awaited KwaZulu-Natal elective conference.

The ANC in KZN is scheduled to hold its three-day provincial elective conference at the University of Zululand from Friday‚ after it announced that it “had gone beyond the minimum requirements” prescribed in its constitution to hold a provincial conference.

The conference is a rerun of the disputed elective conference held in November 2015‚ which was declared null and void by the Pietermaritzburg High Court after its outcome was challenged by the so-called ANC rebels.

But ANC activists in the Moses Mabhida region‚ who threatened legal action on Tuesday‚ said they were concerned about the current state of affairs both in the region and province ahead of the conference.

ANC activist Zanele Sithole confirmed on Friday that they were engaged with their lawyers and were headed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court later the same afternoon.