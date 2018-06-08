400,000 people in SA in illegal possession of guns

As many as 400,000 gun owners who failed to renew their firearm licences on time will have to get rid of their guns or hand them over to the police as they are now deemed to be in illegal possession of the guns.

The Constitutional Court yesterday upheld an appeal by the minister of safety and security by dismissing a high court order which had declared that two sections of the Firearms Control Act of 2000 were constitutionally invalid.

The sections concerned the expiration and renewal of firearm licences.

Under the previous Act, a licence to possess a firearm lasted for life. The Act of 2000 changed this. Under the new regime, each person wishing to own or possess a firearm must first possess a competency certificate, which expires after periods of two, five or 10 years, depending on the nature of the firearm licence.