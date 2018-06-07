A traffic officer who was alleged to have gone on a shooting spree‚ injuring a 17-year-old girl in Westenburg outside Polokwane‚ has been arrested‚ Limpopo police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon‚ said Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"It is alleged that three minor girls aged 13‚ 15 and 17‚ were walking along the street when the suspect insulted them. An exchange of words ensued between the man and the youngsters until he chased them with his motor vehicle‚" said Ngoepe.

"The suspect apparently fired several shots in the direction of the children‚ injuring the 17-year-old girl in the process."

Police and paramedics were called onto the scene.

"The victim was rushed to the local hospital where she was treated and is recuperating at home. Further police investigations are still being conducted to establish the circumstances of the shooting‚" said Ngoepe.

The 42-year-old officer was expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on a charge of attempted murder.