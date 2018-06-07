KZN premier threatens to deploy army in water-starved municipality

The army could be deployed on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast where municipal workers have allegedly sabotaged the water system.

Communities from Hibberdene to Harding within the Ugu District Municipality have been without water for at least ten days.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Shepstone on Thursday‚ Premier Willies Mchunu said his office had requested that Cyril Ramaphosa send more security and introduce Operation Fiela to affected areas.

He said there was a need for Operation Fiela - which will bring in police officers from other provinces and the army - because the municipal workers have denied sabotaging the pipeline.

"Their view is to blame the municipality and the contractors. They would know better. If they deny involvement we must now go out to look out for these criminals and if we are going to look for these criminals we need every security available."