KZN premier threatens to deploy army in water-starved municipality
The army could be deployed on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast where municipal workers have allegedly sabotaged the water system.
Communities from Hibberdene to Harding within the Ugu District Municipality have been without water for at least ten days.
Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Shepstone on Thursday‚ Premier Willies Mchunu said his office had requested that Cyril Ramaphosa send more security and introduce Operation Fiela to affected areas.
He said there was a need for Operation Fiela - which will bring in police officers from other provinces and the army - because the municipal workers have denied sabotaging the pipeline.
"Their view is to blame the municipality and the contractors. They would know better. If they deny involvement we must now go out to look out for these criminals and if we are going to look for these criminals we need every security available."
Mchunu warned that the situation could turn deadly. "If there is an alternative solution it must be found quickly because if that cannot happen‚ it means that we will have a bloodbath. Because it means that whoever is involved will have to face the might of the police and probably the army. The army doesn't arrest. They identify a target and take it out. I don't want that situation."
The municipality alleges that municipal workers have vandalised the pipeline and shut off valves in response to not being paid as a result of embarking on a go-slow in March.
Workers told Mchunu that they were not responsible for the sabotage and that they were not on strike but were locked out.
Mchunu said he had heard two different stories from both parties therefore they had to all meet on the same platform to discuss the way forward.
He was expected to meet with union representatives and the municipal leadership on Thursday afternoon.