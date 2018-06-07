Don’t drive as much. Don’t drive at rush hour. And don’t open your car windows or sunroof. Oh‚ and don’t rev your engine.

These are among the bizarre fuel-saving tips posted on the government’s official Facebook page - and have received widespread mocking and condemnation from social media users.

An image of the five tips was posted on the official page on Wednesday morning‚ the same day that fuel prices went up to more than R15 a litre for the first time.

“The petrol price has gone up and here are simple fuel saving tips you can use.

“Make fewer trips. Don’t drive during rush hour. Close the windows (and sunroof‚ if you’ve got one). Don’t carry around unnecessary weight. Accelerate smoothly. Don’t push the accelerator down too hard‚” the picture reads.