Father who shot son at school distraught

Luyanda Tshabalala's father was inconsolable when he arrived home after fatally shooting his son.

Luyanda, 16, was accidentally gunned down by his 50-year-old father at Fred Norman Secondary School in the Johannesburg south suburb of Ennerdale on Tuesday night.

"When he arrived home after Luyanda was declared dead he was crying. He blamed himself for the accident," said the boy's stepmother Sibongile Tshabalala.

Sibongile, 47, said her husband had fallen asleep in his car and panicked when he heard someone knocking on the passenger door.

"He had taken Luyanda to school earlier that evening. It was at around 8pm when he heard knocking on the window and felt the car being shaken," she said.