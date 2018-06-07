South Africa

Co-accused in Zuma corruption case wants charges dropped

By Karyn Maughan - 07 June 2018 - 16:43
Jacob Zuma
Image: THULI DLAMINI

The French company accused of bribing former president Jacob Zuma wants the case against it to be dropped‚ and has filed representations to the National Prosecuting Authority.

The NPA has confirmed that it received these representations on Thursday morning. Thint's representations will now need to be considered by the NPA to determine if they have any merit‚ a process that will could cause further delay in the Zuma prosecution.

The arms company stands accused of offering Zuma a R500‚000-a-year bribe to protect it from any investigations linked to South Africa's multibillion rand Arms Deal. Zuma's former financial advisor Schabir Shaik was convicted of facilitating this allegedly corrupt deal.

Zuma is to appear in the Durban High Court on Friday.

