If things remain as they are with the rand/dollar exchange rate‚ South Africa could have another fuel price hike next month.

This is the view of Layton Beard‚ spokesperson of the Automobile Association of SA (AA)‚ who added that this warning was still speculative.

On Wednesday the retail price of petrol increased by 82 cents per litre‚ pushing the petrol price to above R15 a litre. It was the third consecutive fuel hike this year.

Diesel now costs 87 cents more and paraffin is up by R1.09 a litre. The price of LP Gas has increased by R1.38 per kilogramme. The increases have been attributed to the rise in oil prices and a weaker rand.