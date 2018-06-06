A father is facing a charge of murder after allegedly shooting his son outside a school in Ennerdale‚ Johannesburg.

Initial reports‚ according to the police‚ indicated that a 50-year-old man had taken his 14-year-old son to the secondary school on Tuesday to attend evening classes.

“The father dropped the boy and he locked his vehicle and waited inside the vehicle. He then fell asleep. The boy came back and knocked on the passenger window of his father's vehicle.

“The father‚ who was asleep in the car with his firearm on him‚ got scared by the knocking; he pulled out his firearm and shot in the direction of the person who was knocking. He only realised it was his son after he had fired the shot‚” said Captain Mpande Khoza.

The boy passed away on his way to the hospital.

A case of murder was opened and the father will appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi extended his condolences to pupils and friends of the teen. Lesufi travelled to the school on Wednesday.