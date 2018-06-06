Stolen cash trio wants to go home

The three women who were found in possession of more than R1.5-million that was allegedly stolen from Fidelity security company have told the Germiston Magistrate's Court that their children were in distress due to their detention.

Ntombi Rapholo, 42, Elizabeth Rapholo, 49, and Ellen Gama, 61, were in court yesterday for bail application.

They were arrested over huge amounts of cash found at their homes, most of which was dug up in one of the yards.

The money is suspected to have been stolen from a cash truck by guards who were supposed to protect it.