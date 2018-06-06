The ANC has demanded that disciplinary steps be taken against a Free State mayor who suggested on social media that President Cyril Ramaphosa was a sellout.

The ruling party said that it was “extremely disturbed” by a recent increase in insults towards its leaders‚ particularly the president.

“The African National Congress condemns in the strongest terms insults directed at the person of the President‚ Cde Cyril Ramaphosa‚ by ANC leaders as well as members on social media‚” the party said in a statement.

“The African National Congress National Executive Committee recently adopted a social media policy that moves from a premise that all ANC structures and members will operate within the discipline and policies of the organisation whilst still expressly enjoying freedom of expression.”