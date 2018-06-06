South Africa

‘Stinking sellout’: ANC demands action against mayor who insulted Cyril Ramaphosa

By Staff reporter - 06 June 2018 - 07:15
ANC demands action against mayor who insulted Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL/ DAILY DISPATCH

The ANC has demanded that disciplinary steps be taken against a Free State mayor who suggested on social media that President Cyril Ramaphosa was a sellout.

The ruling party said that it was “extremely disturbed” by a recent increase in insults towards its leaders‚ particularly the president.

“The African National Congress condemns in the strongest terms insults directed at the person of the President‚ Cde Cyril Ramaphosa‚ by ANC leaders as well as members on social media‚” the party said in a statement.

“The African National Congress National Executive Committee recently adopted a social media policy that moves from a premise that all ANC structures and members will operate within the discipline and policies of the organisation whilst still expressly enjoying freedom of expression.”

The incident relates to a post by Dihlabeng mayor Lindiwe Kambule Makhalema on a Facebook group for ANC members‚ according to The Citizen. 

An ANC member had posed the question: “Name the biggest stinking sellout you know.”

Makhalema responded with the name “Ramaphosa” and was unrepentant when others pointed out the faux pas. The ANC said it expected consequences.

“To this end‚ we have impressed upon the Gauteng and Free State Provincial Executive Committees to institute disciplinary processes against the instigators of disunity within the organisation‚ without delay‚” its statement said.

“This is specifically with reference to the Mayor of Dihlabeng Local Municipality who publicly insulted President Ramaphosa.”

